Sharon Osbourne addresses plans to write tell-of version of ‘The Talk’ exit

Sharon Osbourne recently sat down and spilled the beans on her plans of writing a candid tell-all of her The Talk exit.

According to Metro, Osbourne got candid during her interview with Sheryl and demanded she “educate me" on racism.

The ex-host was quoted saying, “I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist? What does it gotta do with me?”

“I’m going to write a book. I’m going to tell everything. They didn’t gag me. I would never sign a gagging order, so I can do what I want.”

While addressing the legacy she wishes to leave behind in life Osbourne admitted, “I do not want my legacy to be, ‘Well, she was a racist’. I mean, it’s insane. It’s just not true.”

She concluded by saying, “I haven’t done anything wrong. All I’m talking about is freedom of speech. You say one word wrong in this cancel culture and you’re cancelled, fired, off. I get it. You want change in your country. But don’t start on a 68-year-old from England who likes the Queen. I’m the wrong one.”