'Star Wars' actor Felix Silla dies at 84

Italian-American actor Felix Silla passed away on Saturday at the age of 84.

The actor, known best for his role as Cousin Itt on The Addams Family, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday, as announced by his Buck Rogers in the 25th Century costar Gil Gerard.

Turning to his Twitter, Gerard wrote: "Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn’t suffer any longer.”

"I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels,” he added.

Silla was also known for his role as Twiki the robot sidekick in Buck Rogers, as well as Ewok in the 1983 Stars Wars: Epsode VI — Return of the Jedi.