Sat Apr 17, 2021
April 18, 2021

Prince Harry talks to Kate Middleton and brother William after Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Philip's funeral marked the first time Prince Harry met his family since  his interview with   Oprah Winfrey.

Following the funeral, Harry and Kate Middleton were pictured sharing a heartfelt exchange .

They were later joined by Prince William before the members of the royal family walked back to the castle.

Prince Harry was also seen chatting to his elder brother William after the funeral prayers of their grandfather.

It was Harry's first public appearance with Kate and William since he and his wife Meghan Markle settled in the United States after stepping down from their royal duties.

