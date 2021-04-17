Viola Davis touches on Black representation in Hollywood: ‘We’re the leftovers’

Hollywood star Viola Davis spills the beans on on being a ‘leftover’ black actress in Hollywood.

The actor got candid during her interview with Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast.

There she was quoted saying, “It’s so hard to get films made that don’t fit a certain box of how they see us. Inclusivity cannot be a hashtag.”

“You’ve got to write roles for people of color that are culturally specific – that is just as thought out as our white counterparts’ roles, to get to the point of excellence, so that we can be considered for awards. But a lot of time with inclusivity, it’s a second thought. We’re the leftovers.”

“The only reason I’m breaking records is that no one has been recognized. That ‘honor’ is a sort of limited honor. The problem is with the moviemaking business itself, not the awards. You cannot nominate anyone for awards if there are no films being made.”