Sat Apr 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 17, 2021

Why Meghan Markle didn't travel for Prince Philip's funeral revealed: 'You just can't!'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 17, 2021

The person ‘adamant’ on Meghan Markle not attending Prince Philip’s funeral has just been unearthed by experts.

A source got candid about the identity of the culprit and spoke to The Daily Mail about the entire situation.

They were quoted saying, "Doria insisted that Meghan stay behind and support Harry from afar. Like Harry, Doria is very protective of Meghan and doesn’t want to see her putting her own health at risk. Stress is the last thing Meghan needs right now.”

