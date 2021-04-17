Queen Elizabeth ‘not immune to loneliness’ after Prince Philip’s death

A royal expert has recently broken down the Queen’s reliance on the British stiff upper lip as well as a shocking revelation into her current emotional state.



In a piece for The Daily Mail, royal author Richard Kay touched upon the monarch’s lonely grief and admitted, “It would not be difficult to overlook the Queen's anguish.”

He even went on to say, “To deceive oneself into believing the sovereign impregnable to the wounding arrows of common emotion.”

"But she was also a wife. Philip was her adviser, supporter and the one who made her laugh. One can only try to imagine the depth of her loneliness."