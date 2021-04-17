Taylor Swift addresses rumors of ‘missing cat Meredith Grey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer songwriter Taylor Swift has finally cleared the air on the rumored disappearance of her beloved cat Meredith Grey.
The star addressed the issue in a video and was quoted saying, "We've been hearing some rumors on the internet recently. I mean, they're not about you Benj, they're about your sister."