Sat Apr 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 17, 2021
Taylor Swift addresses rumors of ‘missing cat Meredith Grey

Singer songwriter Taylor Swift has finally cleared the air on the rumored disappearance of her beloved cat Meredith Grey.

The star addressed the issue in a video and was quoted saying, "We've been hearing some rumors on the internet recently. I mean, they're not about you Benj, they're about your sister."

Check it out below:



