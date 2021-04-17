Oscars team reveals list of leading presenter lineup for 2021 Academy Awards

The Academy Awards have made some shocking decisions regarding the presenter line up for the 2021 Oscars and it seems fans are in for a major treat.

Per the official announcement, presenters for this year will work in rotation and will include Hollywood hotshots like Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern, Halle Berry, Regina King, Rita Moreno, Reese Witherspoon, Marlee Matlin, Zendaya, Harrison Ford, Bryan Cranston, Angela Bassett, Don Cheadle as well as Best Director and Screenplay writer Bong Joon-Ho.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, the show’s producers released a statement regarding their “stellar cast of stars”.

Its leading producers, Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh were quoted saying, “In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars. There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.”