Queen, Prince Philip celebrated platinum wedding anniversary in 2017

In 2017, Queen and the Duke became the first royal couple to celebrate their Platinum Wedding anniversary.

The Queen and Duke’s enduring marriage has seen them support each other through many years of Royal duties and raising a family together.

The engagement of Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten to Princess Elizabeth was announced in July 1947 and the marriage took place in Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947.

The Duke of Edinburgh was a loving husband and a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

