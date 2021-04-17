close
Sat Apr 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 17, 2021

Britney Spears says she is ‘happy’ amidst rising concerns about her mental health

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 17, 2021

Pop icon Britney Spears has been drawing quite a few concerns from anxious fans fighting for her freedom amidst her conservatorship battle.

After the Toxic singer was spotted recently out and about, she turned to Instagram on Friday and answered some frequently asked questions about her life, wellbeing and mental health.

In a video posted on her Instagram, one fan asked the Oops I Did It Again crooner whether or not she was okay.

"Next question is: Am I OK? Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I'm taking a break right now, because, um, I'm enjoying myself,” she responded.



