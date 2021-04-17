Princes William and Harry ‘keen to spend time together’ and put feud to rest

Prince Harry and Prince William’s reunion has been the talk of town after the death of Prince Philip.



Reports have now revealed that the two brothers are “keen” on spending some time together and putting their differences aside.

According to a report by The Telegraph, sources claimed that the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge are letting bygones be bygones for the sake of their late grandfather Prince Philip ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

"They know it is not about them on Saturday. It is about honouring their grandfather's memory and supporting their grandmother. I would be extremely surprised if that wasn't front and centre of both their minds,” said the insider.

"They will be keen to spend time together as a family in the same time zone for once. The entire focus is on the Queen. No exceptions. A family unified,” the source said