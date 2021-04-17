Jeffree Star 'grateful' to be alive as he shares health update after ‘terrifying’ accident

Jeffree Star and his best friend Daniel had a “severe” car accident on Friday morning

American YouTuber Jeffree Star has given a health update after he sustained injuries during a car accident on Friday.

The internet sensation turned to his Twitter to share details of his current condition after going through the terrifying accident in Casper, Wyo.

"I'm so grateful to be here still. I'm in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine,” he wrote.

“My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery,” he shared.



In another tweet, he updated fans about his best friend Daniel’s health as well, saying: “My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7. We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us.”

In an earlier tweet posted on his account, it was revealed that Jeffree and Daniel had a “severe” car accident on Friday morning that left them with several serious injuries as the vehicle flipped thrice after hitting black ice.





