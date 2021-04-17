close
Sat Apr 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 17, 2021

Jeffree Star 'grateful' to be alive as he shares health update after ‘terrifying’ accident

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 17, 2021
Jeffree Star and his best friend Daniel had a “severe” car accident on Friday morning 

American YouTuber Jeffree Star has given a health update after he sustained injuries during a car accident on Friday.

The internet sensation turned to his Twitter to share details of his current condition after going through the terrifying accident in Casper, Wyo.

"I'm so grateful to be here still. I'm in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine,” he wrote.

“My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery,” he shared.

In another tweet, he updated fans about his best friend Daniel’s health as well, saying: “My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7. We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us.”

In an earlier tweet posted on his account, it was revealed that Jeffree and Daniel had a “severe” car accident on Friday morning that left them with several serious injuries as the vehicle flipped thrice after hitting black ice. 


Latest News

More From Entertainment