close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 17, 2021

Queen Elizabeth shares 'private photograph' with Prince Philip hours before husband's funeral

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 17, 2021

Queen Elizabeth on Friday shared a memorable picture with her late husband Prince Philip who died last Friday.

The picture taken in 2003 was shared by the official Instagram account of the British Royal Family a day before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

The funeral would be attended by 30 people due to the coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom.

The caption accompanying the Instagram post read 'The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with the Duke of Edinburgh'.


Latest News

More From Entertainment