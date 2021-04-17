Queen Elizabeth shares 'private photograph' with Prince Philip hours before husband's funeral

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Queen Elizabeth on Friday shared a memorable picture with her late husband Prince Philip who died last Friday.
The picture taken in 2003 was shared by the official Instagram account of the British Royal Family a day before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.
The funeral would be attended by 30 people due to the coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom.
The caption accompanying the Instagram post read 'The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with the Duke of Edinburgh'.