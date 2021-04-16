Prince Harry to face ‘historically freighted royal face-off’ in the UK

Prince Harry is reportedly gearing up for his first ever ‘historically freighted royal face-off’ within the UK.

This claim was brought forward by Australian royal columnist Daniela Elser and she told news.com.au, “Harry is now set to be reunited with his extended family.”

“The scene is now set for a family drama of such proportions it would have William Shakespeare reaching for a fresh quill, with two royal factions preparing to come face-to-face for an historically freighted royal face-off which will involve TV cameras and the eyes of the world watching. No pressure.”

She concluded by saying, “This Royal Family now faces the nightmare scenario of a sombre family occasion being subsumed by a tabloid frenzy, all body language experts and lip readers being brought in to scrutinise and parse every HRH’s blink and twitch.”