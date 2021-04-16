Inside Queen Elizabeth's 'difficult decisions' for Prince Philip's funeral plans

Queen Elizabeth had to make 'difficult decisions' in light of 30 guests restriction owing to the pandemic

Queen Elizabeth had a hard time shortlisting the list of 30 guests who will be able to attend Prince Philip's funeral.



The 94-year-old monarch had to make 'difficult decisions' in light of 30 guests restrictions amid the pandemic.

"We are dealing with a family funeral and at its heart it is still a family event," a palace spokesman added.



Although, the Queen finalised the list, it is not clear whether it was pre-approved by Prince Philip on who he wants to attend his funeral.

The shortlisted royals who are all set to gather at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday include Philip and Queen's four kids - Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Edward and their spouses.

Philip's eight grandchildren — Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn — will also attend the funeral, along with their spouses and some of Philip's German relatives.