Prince Philip’s wish for final German send-off finally approved by the Palace

Prince Philip’s family from Germany has finally been allowed into his final procession according to experts.

This news was announced by Robert Hardman, the author of the Queen of the World.

He took to Twitter to deliver the news and wrote, “I am pleased to report that the Duke’s sisters’ families, whom he loved dearly (and vice versa), will make up a tenth of the mourners on Saturday. Uninvited to his 1947 wedding, they’ll be there at the end as he wanted.”

For those unversed, the Duke’s family was never allowed to partake into key moments of his like all “thanks to post-war nervousness at Buckingham Palace” but in lieu of his death and dwindling hatred, the palace has finally allowed the prince’s German heritage into the fold.