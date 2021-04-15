Machine Gun Kelly releases new nail polish line

Renowned singer Machine Gun Kelly has finally dropped his very own line of unisex nail polishes called UN/DN in partnership with Unlisted Brand Lab.

The news was announced by the CEO of Candy Harris in a press release and according to a report by Page Six he was quoted saying, “We’re honored to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming.”



