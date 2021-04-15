Machine Gun Kelly releases new nail polish line

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Renowned singer Machine Gun Kelly has finally dropped his very own line of unisex nail polishes called UN/DN in partnership with Unlisted Brand Lab.
The news was announced by the CEO of Candy Harris in a press release and according to a report by Page Six he was quoted saying, “We’re honored to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming.”