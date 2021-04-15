Prince Charles pens heartfelt note in honour of Prince Philip

Prince Charles turned nostalgic while remembering Prince Phiip's almost-100 years of service

Prince Charles remembered the glorious life and times of his father, Prince Philip, in a heartfelt note he posted on Instagram.



The Prince of Wales shared a collection of photos wherein the late Duke of Edinburgh can be seen enjoying tender moments with his beloved family members.

Addressing Philip as 'dear Papa,' Charles turned nostalgic while remembering his dad's almost-100 years of service to the Queen, his country and the Commonwealth.

In the montage of photos uploaded on the Clarence House social media pages, Charles can be seen with his father and mother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside sister, Princess Anne, when they were both young children.

“My father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to The Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth… My dear Papa was a very special person," Charles captioned the montage of pictures.



