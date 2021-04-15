Prince Harry's relatives to be 'anything other than charming' at Philip's funeral

Prince Harry will fly back to the US as soon as the funeral is over and will not have much time to engage in disagreements

Prince Harry flew to the UK to attend his grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral due on Saturday.



While the Duke of Sussex had a rift with most of his family members, after he threw them under the bus during his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, he will try his best to put his differences aside.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward said Harry will urgently want to get back to Meghan Markle, who is pregnant currently, as soon as the funeral is over and will not have much time to engage in disagreements.

He won't have "a great deal of time to be in a potentially embarrassing situation with his family," the Prince Philip Revealed author said.

Despite Harry's tiff with his family, "there's no way" Harry's relatives will be "anything other [than] charming to him" at Prince Philip's funeral service, Seward added.