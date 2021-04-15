Christina Aguilera in the works of creating Spanish album

Singer Christina Aguilera has revealed that she is in the process of creating two albums in which one of them will be in Spanish.

The pop singer told Health magazine that her Spanish album was “20 years overdue”.

"I'm months away from anything being announced," she said.

"I'm simultaneously working on my English record and the follow-up to my debut Spanish album - about 20 years overdue.”

She also shed light on her song-writing process. saying how she has been navigating through the journey.

"I'm a perfectionist and want to give everything my best - especially because of the soul-searching I've done over the past year and the new perspective I have," she said.

"I am reinspired and have reconnected with myself. I've fallen in love with music all over again, which is a really big thing to say, having spent my entire career in music.

“I've been approaching all of my writing sessions by being an open book and saying, ‘Look, this is how I felt’,” she explains.