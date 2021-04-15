Anupam Kher bids farewell to 'New Amsterdam' role after wife's cancer diagnosis

The exact reason for Anupam Kher’s departure from 'New Amsterdam' remains unclear

Indian actor Anupam Kher is bidding adieu to his role in the American medical drama, New Amsterdam.

The NBC show will continue without Kher’s Dr. Vijay Kapoor who headed the Neurology Department at the fictional hospital on the show.

While the exact reason for the 66-year-old’s departure remains unclear, it comes not long after he announced the news of his wife Kirron Kher’s battle with cancer.

In a statement issued on his social media, he said: "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.”

"She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors,” he added.

"She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love,” the statement further read.

Kher has been part of the show’s cast since its debut in 2018. He starred alongside Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery and Tyler Labine.