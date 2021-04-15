Billie Eilish album rumours rubbished by brother Finneas O'Connell

A lot of music lovers are anxiously waiting for the upcoming album of American singer Billie Eilish in recent months. A recent such social media post has been rubbished by the brother of the Lovely singer, Finneas O'Connell.

Both the musician siblings occasionally keep their fans posted about Eilish’s upcoming second album. However, there is no confirmed report as to when the musical treat will arrive.



Recently, the 19-year-old singer's brother caught sight of such a rumour about Billie Eilish's upcoming album on the microblogging website and he promptly set it to rest with a lot of emojis.

The said tweet from an account that has about 200 followers, stated, “Billie Eilish’s 2nd album titled ‘rebirth’ is on the way. The singer revealed the title name earlier today but is now recently deleted. The singer is also announcing something related to the album in 3 hours.”

There were also fake screenshots attached to the tweet to give the impression that they were from Billie Eilish’s Instagram Story. Finneas reacted to the now-deleted tweet, saying, “Lol this is fake as f*ck,” followed by some laughing-crying emojis.

Finneas shares with the fans the updates about the progress of the album as in February he revealed the big news. Finneas told James Corden on The Late Late Show, “She’s said it, so I’m not spilling the beans for her, but we are working really hard on her second album. It’s actually almost done, which we’re really excited about. She’s the only person I’ve worked with in-person in the whole year. So everything else has been over Zoom."

"Someone will send me a vocal of theirs, I’ll produce it and send it back to them. So, it’s all been this virtual world of that. But Billie and I have actually been holed up working together.”