Kim Kardashian receives divorce tips from mom Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian - who is in the middle of divorcing her husband Kanye West - has received advice on divorce from her mother Kris Jenner.

The KUWTK momager has helped her daughter as she told her to make sure the children come first.



Kris imparted some of her knowledge as her marriages also broke down, most notably to Kim's late father Robert Kardashian in 1991.

The mother-of-six spoke out about Kim's split from Kanye during her talks with WSJ Magazine's The One, saying: "I think the most important thing I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first."

Kris shared four children with Robert - daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and son Rob as well as two children with ex Caitlyn Jenner - daughters Kendall and Kylie.



She continued: "If you keep that in the front of your mind and know that they are going to get you through, the love is going to get you through, you know, no matter how much you're hurting. I used to put everybody to bed, and then I would be upset or go to my room and cry myself to sleep. But I didn't want to have a pity party in front of the kids."

Kanye West has also requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. The rapper's counsel reportedly listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce, though he did not give a date of their separation.



Kim and Kanye are parents of four children: daughters North, seven, and Chicago, three, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, who is two in May.