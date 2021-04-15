Elton John befittingly responds to trolls: 'people are so cruel to each other'

Elton John has befittingly responded to trolls on social media and claimed they must be held accountable for their 'hateful' remarks.

The music icon on Wednesday said: "people should be held accountable for their 'hateful' remarks. He added that people 'are so cruel to each other' and something needs to be done to stop it.



Sir Elton's statement comes after people anonymously sent racist and homophobic comments on his Apple Music 1 show Rocket Hour with Zane Lowe and Rina Sawayama.

The 74-year-old said of the themes in his collaboration song with the singer, 30, Chosen Family: 'We've lived through two or three years of divisiveness throughout the whole world, and especially in America, but around the world.'

The singer went on to say: 'And during lockdown, we've seen social media being used to abuse people racially. Not just being gay, but racially as well.'

Legendary musician Elton John said 'And I just thought this song spoke about bringing people together and loving at a time when people are so hateful to each other and that the world is so divisive.'