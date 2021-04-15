Scarlett Johanson revels how she parents her daughter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Versatile actress Scarlett Johansson has opened up about her parenting skills, saying she got her six-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy to eat her fruits and veggies by not making it 'a chore'.
The 36-year-old star, who is notoriously private about her mom-life, discussed how she's made eating healthy not seem like 'a chore' for her sweet child .
Scarlett said of her daughter's eating habits: "It's funny, but I think I never really had to trick her into eating healthy. I think [it's best] just letting kids discover food that way without making it feel like a chore."
The actress revealed that she uses the same 'one bite rule' that her own mom did with her when she was little.
The Marvel star - who recently partnered with the Human Co - went on to explain that she's really not a stickler at meal times and wants Rose to figure out her tastes on her own.
She added: 'Everybody has a different palate. I've never tried to force my kid to eat anything she didn't like, and I never tried to hide any foods from her because I was trying to pack in an extra carrot."
Scarlett shares Rose with her ex-husband, advertising executive, Romain Dauriac. The pair began dating in 2012 but were split by 2016 after welcoming their daughter two years prior.
Following their divorce, Scarlett started a relationship with her now husband Colin Jost.
