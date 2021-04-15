close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
April 15, 2021

Royal family shares Queen and Prince Philip's picture with seven great-grandchildren

Thu, Apr 15, 2021

The British Royal Family's official Instagram account on  Wednesday shared several throwback pictures of  Prince Philip as it remembered the Duke of Edinburgh who died on Friday at the age of 99. 

In the latest photo shared with the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth and her late husband are pictured  with  seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018," read the caption of the Instagram post which also mentioned Kate Middleton.



