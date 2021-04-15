Royal family shares Queen and Prince Philip's picture with seven great-grandchildren

The British Royal Family's official Instagram account on Wednesday shared several throwback pictures of Prince Philip as it remembered the Duke of Edinburgh who died on Friday at the age of 99.

In the latest photo shared with the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth and her late husband are pictured with seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018," read the caption of the Instagram post which also mentioned Kate Middleton.









