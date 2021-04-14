'Supergirl' star wishes husband Chris Wood on 33rd birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
"The Vampire Diaries" actor Chris Wood on Wednesday turned 33. The actor is married to Supergirl star Melissa Benoist .
Melissa joined thousands of people on social media on sent birthday greetinsg to Wood .
Taking to Instagram, Melissa shared a picture her husband with a caption "Happy birthday, sweetheart. odds are you won’t see this, but I felt like shouting from the rooftops how wonderful you are and how glad I am you were born."