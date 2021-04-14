close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 14, 2021

'Supergirl' star wishes husband Chris Wood on 33rd birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 14, 2021

"The Vampire Diaries" actor  Chris Wood  on Wednesday turned 33.  The actor is married to Supergirl star   Melissa Benoist .

Melissa joined thousands of people on social media on sent birthday greetinsg to Wood .

Taking to Instagram,  Melissa shared a picture her husband  with a caption "Happy birthday, sweetheart. odds are you won’t see this, but I felt like shouting from the rooftops how wonderful you are and how glad I am you were born."


Latest News

More From Entertainment