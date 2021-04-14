Piers Morgan takes aim at Prince Andrew over his links to Jeffrey Epstein

British journalist Piers Morgan, who recently lost his job over his attacks on Meghan Markle, on Wednesday took aim at Prince Andrew in his latest column for Daily Mail.

The renowned TV presenter was fired from ITV for attacking the Duchess of Sussex for her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan shared the link to his article in which he discussed the relationship between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Esptein and the second son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

"Until Prince Andrew tells the FBI what he knows about is pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein, I don't want to watch any more media interviews with him or see him playing dress-up in an Admiral's uniform he never earned," Mogran wrote on Twitter.



