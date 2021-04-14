Princess Eugenie vows to look after Queen in emotional tribute to Prince Philip

Princess Eugenie has promised to look after Queen Elizabeth as she paid a rich tribute to her grandfather Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip.



Sharing throwback photos with Prince Philip, Princess Eugenie wrote “Dearest Grandpa, We all miss you.”

“You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.”

She further said “I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy.”

The princess added “I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.”

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

“Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you”, she said.

“With all my love Eugenie,” she said before signing off.