Katy Perry deems becoming mother to Daisy Dove Bloom 'the best thing'

Katy Perry welcomed her fisrt child, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom, almost eight months ago

Katy Perry reflected on her conscious decision of embracing motherhood at this stage of her life.



The singer welcomed her fisrt child, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom, almost eight months ago.

Speaking to Miranda Kerr on Instagram Live, Perry revealed she had achieved everything fairly well in her life and becoming a mother was something she felt she needed to tick off the list.

"There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter," the American Idol judge gushed. "That was like all the love that I was ever searching for. It was like bam."

Perry then comparied he love she experiences as a mother to the admiration she gets as a celebrity and singer, "Your art is validated by the outside world and that fluctuates. Sometimes you are beloved and then sometimes people are like, 'No, I don't like that, moving on,'" she said.

However, with Daisy, "The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn't based on what you have, what you don't have, what career... So that's definitely made me feel so full, to know that there's this unwavering, unconditional love."

Revealing the actual reason of why she decided to become a mom, Perry shared, "It's amazing to have this opportunity to be a businesswoman, but at 34, when I was like, 'OK, I'm ready,' I'm so glad I made the conscious decision to actually try and do that.

The Fireworks hitmaker added of her path to motherhood, "I'm so glad I didn't miss out on that opportunity… It's been the best thing."