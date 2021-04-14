close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 14, 2021

Justin Bieber unveils live performances ‘Live from Paris’ for ‘Justice’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 14, 2021
Justin Bieber unveils live performances ‘Live from Paris’ for ‘Justice’

Justin Bieber recently wowed fans with back to back performances live from his Paris hotel in a 15 minute live stream, all in celebration for his Justice Album success.

Shortly after the performance ended, the singer unveiled official performance versions for each song on his YouTube channe.

The track list for his performances included songs like Unstable, Hold On, Off My Face, Somebody and 2 Much and had fans on the edges of their seats.

For those unversed with Justice’s success, the album has topped Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Album Chart, beating out Demi Lovato for the number one spot.


Latest News

More From Entertainment