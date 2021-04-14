Justin Bieber unveils live performances ‘Live from Paris’ for ‘Justice’

Justin Bieber recently wowed fans with back to back performances live from his Paris hotel in a 15 minute live stream, all in celebration for his Justice Album success.



Shortly after the performance ended, the singer unveiled official performance versions for each song on his YouTube channe.

The track list for his performances included songs like Unstable, Hold On, Off My Face, Somebody and 2 Much and had fans on the edges of their seats.

For those unversed with Justice’s success, the album has topped Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Album Chart, beating out Demi Lovato for the number one spot.



