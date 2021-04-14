Why Catherine Zeta-Jones does not want her kids to pursue acting

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has said that her kids are likely to follow in her footsteps but added that she personally suggested other career options.

The Oscar-winning actress spoke on 3rd hour of TODAY sharing that her kids Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17, may grace the big screens one day.

"The journey I've had as an actor has been extraordinary," the 51-year-old actress said.

"So I can only encourage them to do what they love. They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me," Zeta-Jones joked.

However the star said that she and her husband Michael Douglas have suggested alternative career options due to the pressure that comes with stardom.

"But that said, Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all of that," she said.

"But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theater camp ... My kids went off to summer camp every year, to theater camp with all the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."