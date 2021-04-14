Queen doing 'extremely well' following Prince Philip death

The Queen is said to be “coping extremely well” with her husband Prince Philip's passing.

A royal author dished the details of US Weekly saying that because the Queen was accustomed to tragedies, she was always prepared to bear the worst of worst.

“She is so used to bereavements. It’s not as if she didn’t think this was coming — she knew this was going to happen," the author said.

“I think she would have loved it if at least he could have lived through her birthday, which is April 21, or even if he’d managed to live to hit 100.

“But she knew he didn’t really care about being 100 and only everyone else cared about it.”

Speaking about them, they were branded "unique" for their Queen and consort relationship they had.

“They were two unique people and only they knew what it was like to be them.

“They were in unique circumstances, they shared things.

“So, for instance, when they were younger, they were constantly, constantly traveling around the Commonwealth and around the world.

“And then Phillip used to go off on his own, but when they were together, they could share everything.

“I think it actually would have been an almost impossible job for someone to do on their own. So it was a partnership — a very unique partnership.”