Queen to be seated separately from family in Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Philip’s funeral processions will see the royal family will be divided in household bubbles due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This means that the Queen will be sitting separately from the rest of the family however she will not be alone as a royal household member of her staff will be sitting with her.

It is expected that the late Duke of Edinburgh’s private secretary Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell will be seated next to the Queen.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson insisted that the ceremony will be observing Covid-19 guidelines.

“We have made it very clear that the service will be Covid compliant.”

Meanwhile Andy Langford, clinical director of Cruse Bereavement Care which the Queen is royal patron told Telegraph: “The Queen may be standing alone, but there is a difference between being alone and feeling isolated, and the important thing is that you can have people you can reach out to.

“It’s also about being fully informed in advance about how the ceremony will take place.

“We advise people that yes, the funeral itself is important, but the time before and the time after are really critical.”