Demi Lovato admits she feels ‘the most beautiful’ sans makeup

American singer Demi Lovato is opening up about embracing her natural self and what makes her feel the most beautiful.



During her appearance on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Skyscraper singer marked the series’ Beauty Week.

Speaking to the 50 First Dates actor, the 28-year-old singer said: "I think I feel the most beautiful when I have a bare face, even in my sweatpants, just hanging out with my friends.”

"I don't know, that's just when I feel the most like myself. [Just] clean and comfy,” she said.

She also revealed the reason she decided to go short with her hair: "I'm doing what I need to do for myself and my well-being. I'm putting myself first in front of my career, and that's something I had never done before. I was so preoccupied with being the sexy, feminine pop star that I just ignored who I am.”

"I cut my hair because I just wanted to free myself from all the gender and sexuality norms that were placed on me as a Christian from the South. And when I cut my hair, I felt so liberated. I wasn't subscribing to an ideal placed upon me to be someone that I'm not,” she added.

Earlier, the singer had spoken about self-love and embracing natural beauty on her Instagram as well as she dropped a selfie sans makeup.

"Haven't done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it's important to show myself underneath it all," she wrote as caption.

"This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. ? #ILoveMe,” she added.