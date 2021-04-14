close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 14, 2021

Queen Elizabeth shows her strength as she attends royal duty before Prince Philip’s burial

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 14, 2021

Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday attended first royal duty since Prince Philip's death, hosting a retirement ceremony at Windsor Castle in honor of Earl Peel who has stepped down as Lord Chamberlain .

The monarch – who turns 95 this month –  was looking strong and confident at her first royal engagement ahead of her husband's burial.

"The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia of Office as Lord Chamberlain and the Badge of Chancellor of the Royal Victorian Order and took leave upon relinquishing his appointment as Lord Chamberlain, when Her Majesty invested him with the Royal Victorian Chain," the Court Circular said in a statement.

Peel is being replaced  by a former MI5 spy chief Baron Andrew Parker.

Prior to Peel's retirement after 14 years in the Lord Chamberlain position, he was overseeing the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral proceedings.

Prince Philip's funeral will be at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 3 pm UK time (10 a.m. ET) and will be broadcast live. The first details were confirmed at a briefing held by palace officials on Saturday.

