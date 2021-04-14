Demi Lovato to star in upcoming sitcom 'Hungry'

Demi Lovato, a music sensation, wants to add sitcom star to her impressive resumé as she's set to mesmerise fans in 'Hungry', which features the pop singer as both executive producer and star.



Hungry is one of NBC's comedy pilots, which means it could end up on the network's schedule for the 2021-22 TV season.

In 2020, Lovato appeared in four episodes of the "Will & Grace" revival.



According to a series description, "Hungry" centers on "friends who belong to a food issues group (and) help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better."



She previously discussed her eating disorder, body-image issues. She has also opened up about her struggles with depression, self-harm and sobriety.

Lovato was a child actor, appearing on "Barney & Friends" and later in the 2008 Disney Channel film, "Camp Rock," but most of her recent acting performances have been voice roles or in music-related videos.