Jennifer Aniston hammered by critics over her nervousness for upcoming Friends reunion

Charming star Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of Rachel Green in the hit sitcom, has reunited with her five cast mates for the special show, which was filmed last week.



The much-loved sitcom was not ready to enthrall fans last year even though the producers did everything to film the reunion. But now, Jennifer has finally come together with Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc to make it work.



The actress is reportedly 'nervous' about the reunion and reportedly thinking a lot about how it will be received by the audience.

'Friends' was one of the most popular US sitcoms which entertained people for 10 seasons and came to an end in 2004.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed: "Jen is probably the most nervous of all the cast because, rightly or wrongly, the pressure and spotlight will inevitably be directed at her."

The insider added: "The endless delays have only added to the tension and pressure, and she’s worried that it will be her who gets hammered by critics if any of them come across as dry or awkward on the panel."

The critics are also focusing more on Jen than any other cast of the show as they have, somehow started hammering the star even before the Friends reunion airs.

The twice-divorced actress reportedly dropped some baby major news during filming of the Friends reunion.



There are also reports that Jennifer Aniston, who has been a long-time supporter of helping out the orphanage, has decided to adopt a baby girl from Casa Hogar Sion.

However, Jennifer Aniston's rep has reportedly denied a report that the star is adopting a baby girl from Mexican orphanage.