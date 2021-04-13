Prince Philip's casket made more than 30 years ago

While Prince Philip’s funeral will not be a spectacle he will be buried in a very special casket.



Express.co.uk reveals that the late Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest “in a lead-lined English oak coffin made for him more than 30 years ago along with a matching casket for the Queen.”

The age of the coffin is not known as current royal undertakers Leverton & Sons were given the Queen and Philip’s caskets from JH Kenyon in 1991.

Director Andrew Leverton told The Times: "It is not something you can just make in a day or a few hours.

"It was felt that it was important to have it available."

He shared that English oak was now "very difficult to get hold of" because most oak coffins were crafted from American wood.

The funeral of Prince Philip will take place at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on April 17.

Plans for the funeral are reported to be in line with The Duke of Edinburgh’s own personal wishes.

The occasion will recognize and celebrate the Duke’s life and more than 70 years of service to The Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth.

Meanwhile, the number of mourners will be limited to 30, with Buckingham Palace stressing that the service will be held in line with COVID-19 restrictions, meaning members of the royal family including the queen would be expected to wear a mask.



