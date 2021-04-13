Check out Gigi Hadid's outing with daughter Khai, father Mohamed Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid her father Mohamed Hadid and daughter Khai spent some quality time together.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared snaps of their outing in The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

In the post the supermodel could be seen pushing a stroller in the museum.

In the other snaps she shared a sweet photo of Khai donning a bracelet with her name as her grandpa held her tiny hand.

The adorable snap left fans gushing.

"The last one has my heart aww," one user commented.

"So cute Khai," another commented.

Take a look:







