Prince Harry checking in on pregnant Meghan Markle everyday specially after miscarriage

Prince Harry already missing Meghan and Archie and has been FaceTiming them every day to check in

Prince Harry is worried about leaving Meghan Markle all by herself, while he is in the UK to attend Prince Philip's funeral.



The Duke of Sussex is concerned about Meghan's health, specially after she had a miscarriage last summer.

According to an insider cited by Us Weekly, “He’s already really missing Meghan and Archie and has been FaceTiming them every day to check in."

“He actually speaks to Meghan a few times a day because he worries [about] leaving her when she’s so far along in her pregnancy," the source added.

Meghan, who is expecting a girl this time, is not accompanying Harry in the UK after doctors advised her against travelling.