Princess Eugenie reunites with cousin Harry amid his feud with William

It is the first time Prince Harry has met Princess Eugenie's son, who has the middle name Philip

Princess Eugenie met Prince Harry after he touched down in the UK to attend Prince Philip's funeral.



According to a report in Page Six, Eugenie is the first royal to have met Harry, amid his ongoing tiff with the rest of the royal family members.

The royal princess and her family - husband Jack Brooksbank and newborn son August - were offered to live in Harry and Meghan's UK residence, the Frogmore Cottage, last year.



It is the first time Harry has met Eugenie's son, who was born in February and has the middle name Philip in a nod to his great-grandfather.

Meanwhile, it is not yet known if Harry will also meet his cousin Zara Tindall’s newborn son, Lucas, who was born last month and also got his middle name from the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Eugenie and Jack moved in Frogmore Cottage when they found out they were pregnant.

At the time, a source told Page Six, “It’s fully equipped for a new family and new baby. It’s still Meghan and Harry’s UK residence, they’ll still stay there when they go back, but they’re delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family.”