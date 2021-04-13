close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 13, 2021

Prince Harry isolating next door to Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 13, 2021

Prince Harry is staying at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth is currently residing

Prince Harry is isolating himself right now after flying to the UK to specially be a part of  Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex is staying at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth is currently residing. 

 Harry is fully complying with COVID-19 protocols before joining his family at the funeral, PEOPLE.com  reported. 

Frogmore Cottage is a fitting choice for Harry to stay in because it allows for more privacy and also because the funeral will be taking place at Windsor Castle.

The former working royal is quarantining with cousin, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank who recently welcomed their first son, August in February.

Harry and Meghan first moved in Frogmore Cottage after living in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace - where Kate Middleton and Prince William lived before the pandemic struck.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently isolating with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in Anmer Hall, Norfolk. 

