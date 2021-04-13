Members of Pakistan's security forces during an operation. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: A TTP terrorist was killed by the security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The military's media wing said that the security forces conducted an IBO after they had received reports of the presence of terrorists in Ladha area of South Waziristan.

"During intense exchange of fire, 1 terrorist, Peer alias Asad was killed," said the ISPR.

The ISPR said that the killed terrorist was involved with the TTP since 2006. He had joined the TTP Baitullah Mehsud group and had actively taken part in terrorist activities against security forces.



It added that after the death of Hakeemullah Mehsud, Asad joined the Shehryar Mehsud Group of the TTP.

Most-wanted TTP militant killed in South Waziristan

Earlier this year, the Pakistani security forces eliminated a TTP militant, who was involved in the martyrdom of more than 50 security personnel since 2007.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation on a terrorist hideout in Sharmangi, Tiarza area of South Waziristan upon receiving a confirmation related to the presence of terrorists there.

Per the statement, the TTP commander — identified as Nooristan alias Hasan Baba — was killed during an intense exchange of fire.



Nooristan was an expert in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), while he was also a master trainer.