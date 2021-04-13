Meghan Markle and Prince Philip had a ‘special bond’: ‘She adored him’

Meghan Markle may have had shaky ties with some members of the British royal family but Prince Philip was not one of them.



According to a friend of the Duchess of Sussex, she and the Duke of Edinburgh shared a special bond.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the friend of the former actor said that she and Prince Philip "had a special bond and she adored him.”

"Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. Meghan said attending or not attending Prince Philip's funeral isn't going to change her relationship with the Queen.”

"She said the Queen understands her absence and would want her to stay safe and healthy for the baby. Meghan said this is the opportune time for Harry to mend his relationship with his brother and his dad.”

"She doesn't need to be there for that,” added the friend.