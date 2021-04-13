Demi Lovato's new album wins hearts as it ranked 2nd on Billboard chart

American singer Demi Lovato is making headlines as the Heart Attack hitmaker created a lot of buzz with her documentary "Dancing With the Devil" and now her new album is scoring big success on the Billboard charts.

The 28-year-old singer’s new album “Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over” made it to the number 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.



It is Demi Lovato’s seventh albumin - the first in four years. Some of her songs scaled up on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Demi Lovato’s album surged to Number #56 this week. Different factors activity from streams, sales, and radio airplay are taken into account for the ranking. Her song “Met Him Last Night” which has the Ariana Grande collab concurrently starts at #61.

The top spot for the album remained associated with pop singer Justin Bieber whose album, Justice, ruled the Billboard chart.