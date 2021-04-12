BTS’s V touches on the ‘heartbreaking’ superpower he wants: ‘I’d like to talk to her’

BTS’s V recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the one superpower he wishes to have in life.

During his recent appearance for The Fairy Tale interview the singer got candid about the heartbreaking superpower he wishes to have.

He was quoted saying, “The ability to make everything I imagine appear…? I’d like to talk face-to-face with the person I want to talk to. I have lots of memories with my grandmother, so I’d like to talk to her.”

For the unversed, V lost his grandmother back in 2016 and to this day, gets emotional and teary eyed whenever he speaks about the bond they once shared.







