Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo receives parking ticket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer Olivia Rodrigo, who is known for her single Drivers License, has gotten in a bit of trouble with the law.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the High School Musical: The Series star shared she how landed in trouble while driving.
The actress shared that she got a parking violation form the City of Los Angeles.
"Damn this driving [expletive] isn't all fun and games," Rodrigo wrote alongside the photo.
The 18-year-old previously shared that she did not get her own driver’s license until the fourth try.
Take a look: