Mon Apr 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 12, 2021

Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' release faces delay

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 12, 2021

Paramount Pictures has pushed the release of Tom Cruise movie 'Top Gun: Maverick' to November

Paramount Pictures has pushed the release Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick to November from July, the studio said on Friday, a move that deprives theaters of what was expected to be one of the biggest releases of the summer blockbuster season.

The sequel to 1986 hit Top Gun will now debut in theaters on November 19, the day Paramount had planned to release Cruise’s seventh Mission: Impossible movie. That film was moved to May 2022, according to Paramount, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc.

Movie theater operators including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Group Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc hope for a summer rebound after a year of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, from Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, currently remains scheduled to hit cinemas on June 25.

Walt Disney Co’s Marvel film Black Widow is set to be released  in theaters, and for a fee on the Disney+ streaming service, on July 9. - Reuters 

