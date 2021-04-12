Amelia Hamlin opens up on Scott Disick's close bond with Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin's beau Scott Disick has an intense history with ex ladylove Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin came forth revealing she is not insecure about her beau Scott Disick's close bond with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.



The former partners who co-parent their three children, have an intense history.

However, Amelia is not bothered by it at all, given their steamy equation.

"Amelia's not bothered by Kourtney. Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together and hanging out with their friends," the insider said.

"Their relationship has been heating up and you can totally tell they’re serious," they added.

"Scott’s relationship with Amelia is different from his last in that he’s spending more time with Amelia and not Kourtney.

"Sofia got jealous of his relationship with Kourtney and this time around it’s not an issue," the tipster told Us Weekly.